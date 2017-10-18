US Marines and PA State Troopers Kick Off Toys for Tots Campaign

Local U.S. Marines and State Troopers have teamed up once again, to help make the holidays brighter for area children in need.

Wednesday morning, they announced the kickoff of the annual Toys for Tots campaign.

U.S. Marines and Troopers will be on hand this Saturday's for the kickoff event "Stuff the Cruiser."

You can stop by the Toys "R" Us at the Millcreek Mall from Noon to 4:00 p.m., and donate toys for children in need, "We're asking the community to come out, spend the day or afternoon with us, and donate a toy to children in the community that may be less fortunate at Christmas time," said PA State Trooper Cindy Owens.

This is the 61st year the Marines have took part in Toys for Tots, the second year Pennsylvania State Police have joined forces for the effort.

Children aged newborn to 16 years old are eligible to get toys.

There are lots of events coming up to raise money and toys for the campaign, you can follow Toys for Tots Erie on Facebook to learn more about how to help.

And when it comes time to hand out the gifts to the children, for these men and women in uniform, that's the best part, "It makes it all worth it, it's a lot of work up to that point, but the three days of distribution in late December really makes it worth it when we're able to provide a little bit of Christmas for the kids," said Captain James Bier with the U.S. Marine Corps.

Families who receive state assisted benefits get on the list. To sign your child up, call your Erie County Assistance Office case worker starting on October 30th through December 1st, or click here to sign up online.