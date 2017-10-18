Woman Sought in Theft of Ammo from Dick's Sporting Goods - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Woman Sought in Theft of Ammo from Dick's Sporting Goods

Stock picture of suspect car Stock picture of suspect car

Millcreek Township Police are asking for help to identify the woman who investigators say stole hundreds of dollars worth of ammunition Wednesday.

It happened at the Dick's Sports Goods in the Millcreek Mall complex at 2088 Interchange Road around 9:08 a.m. Wednesday.

She put $349.90 worth of .22 caliber ammunition and several other items in her cart and left the store, according to police.

The woman has long, dark hair and was wearing a black hat and gray hooded sweatshirt with a white heart and black shoes.

She was seen leaving in a newer, white Kia Optima, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Millcreek Police tip line at 814-836-9271.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

