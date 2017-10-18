Owner of Erie Car Dealership Charged for Fraud - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Owner of Erie Car Dealership Charged for Fraud

The owner of an Erie car dealership faces charges for deceptive business practices, State Police announced Wednesday.

Gerald C. Munsch, 58, who owns Lakeview Resale Company on West 26th Street in the city, was arraigned Oct. 5 on two felonies, a misdemeanor and 15 summary charges. They include deceptive or fraudulent business practices, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, misapplication of entrusted property and property of government or financial institution, and multiple Board of Vehicle Act and Title 75 summary violations.

Investigators said Munsch completed several vehicle sale transactions, where he collected the title and registration fees and state sales tax but failed to process the required paperwork and fees for PennDOT.

He also failed to pay off the loans on vehicles he accepted as trade-ins and resold the vehicles without obtaining the title, State Police said.

This happened from Jan. 20, 2017 to Sept. 13, 2017, according to investigators.

Munsch was taken to the Erie County Prison on $50,000 bond, which he posted a day after his arraignment.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30.

