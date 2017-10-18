Congressman Praises Collaboration Initiative by Local Universities

A recently-formed collaboration between four Erie County universities is gaining a lot of attention.

Congressman Glenn Thompson came to Erie today to learn about the initiative. Penn State Behrend, and Gannon, Mercyhurst, and Edinboro Universities are working together to help entrepreneurs develop and market their ideas. It's called the Northwest Pennsylvania Innovative Beehive Network.



Each university will have a lab where entrepreneurs can go for different types of assistance, such as engineering and design, analysis, marketing, and business intelligence. After touring the lab at Behrend, which already has been established, Thompson sat down with leaders of the universities to discuss the collaboration and the job growth it's expected to spawn.

"It shows that we're garnering a lot of attention, obviously federal funds have been a part of what's going on here, and those are things that Congressman Thompson can help with,' said Dr. Ralph Ford, Chancellor, Penn State Behrend.



The labs at Gannon, Mercyhurst, and Edinboro should be open in three to six months. The collaboration effort has already raised $3 million in funding.