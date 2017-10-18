Fireworks may soon be legal in Pennsylvania, but with a hefty tax

Fireworks may soon be legal in Pennsylvania.

Under the tax bill approved by the state house late Tuesday, Pennsylvania residents may soon be able to buy and set off consumer grade fireworks. It will come with a hefty 12% tax on top of the already six percent sales tax.

"There are some people who plan large parties, and if they are going to come in and spend 1000 dollars, an extra 120 dollars on their bill might make them look a little harder, drive a little further, and do business in another state," said John Kaliszewski, Owner of Big Woodie's Fireworks.

Senator Dan Laughlin said although it is a bigger tax, it brings new revenue to Pennsylvania, an estimated two-point-eight million dollars.

"The fireworks companies were at least least slightly okay with it because it opens up Pennsylvania to their sales, and all it is is the same fireworks that people are driving to Ohio to buy but at least we can get the tax on it now," said Senator Laughlin.

There is some questions over the consumer-grade definition.

To sale them, a license is required. Something only shops like Big Woodie's Fireworks has, not department stores or pop up tents. The Department of Agriculture will also have to add numerous regulations and licensing requirements.

Kaliszewski said he would be more supportive of the bill of the money went to support local fire departments that fireworks put a burden on.

"If in fact the local consumers use more fireworks, that could potentially put a bigger burden on our local fire organizations," said Kaliszewski.