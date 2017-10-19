Pennsylvania, Ohio Senators at White House for bipartisan tax talk

“It’s quite simply bad policy," Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, Executive Director/CEO and Co-Founder of MomsRising said.

It's moms taking on Capitol Hill.

“We want them to think again, start again and pass a policy that works for working families," Rowe-Finkbeiner said.

She is just one of those moms walking door-to-door asking lawmakers to go rework their proposed budget and tax plan. She said it would slash programs vital to families like hers - and give a tax cut to the top one percent of people in the country. She added it would cutting funding for programs like Medicaid, Food stamps and Head Start.

“These moms represent over a million people in the country and they will continue I believe to make a persuasive case as to how these budget cuts hurt them and their families," Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) said.

Sen. Casey (D-PA) joined the moms on Capitol Hill ahead of his visit to the White House. He said he planned on reminding President Trump what he campaigned on, to help the middle class not the rich. But other senators at this meeting said this budget will lead to a better life for everyone.

“I thought it was a really productive meeting the President talked about the need for middle class tax cuts as part of his package which is exactly what we’re doing here in the senate," Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) said.

Portman said the passage of the budget will give the senate the tools they need to get tax reform done. He said this will help middle class families by raising wages and creating jobs.

“There are companies that have left Ohio and moved overseas just because of the tax code," Sen. Portman said.

Portman added he hopes the bipartisan discussions will continue as Republicans plan to pass reform before the end of the year.

