Man Heading to Trial for Cutting Woman's Throat in Wesleyville - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Heading to Trial for Cutting Woman's Throat in Wesleyville

Posted: Updated:

A Summit Township man is heading to trial for attempted homicide after police said he cut a woman's throat in Wesleyville in August.

A district judge bound over all charges against Christopher Beausoleil, 47, during a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon.

It happened Aug. 17 at an apartment in the 3000 block of Buffalo Road.

Police were called to a nearby business for the 52-year-old victim.

Detectives said she had substantial cut to her throat and was bleeding extensively. Police said they found a trail of blood leading from the apartment across the street to the business.

She was taken to UPMC Hamot in critical condition.

Beausoleil drove away after the crime and was picked up by state police on Interstate 79 just north of the McKean exit.

He is also charged with driving under the influence of drugs.

Beausoleil remains behind bars on $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com