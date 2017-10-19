Man Heading to Trial for Cutting Woman's Throat in Wesleyville

A Summit Township man is heading to trial for attempted homicide after police said he cut a woman's throat in Wesleyville in August.

A district judge bound over all charges against Christopher Beausoleil, 47, during a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon.

It happened Aug. 17 at an apartment in the 3000 block of Buffalo Road.

Police were called to a nearby business for the 52-year-old victim.

Detectives said she had substantial cut to her throat and was bleeding extensively. Police said they found a trail of blood leading from the apartment across the street to the business.

She was taken to UPMC Hamot in critical condition.

Beausoleil drove away after the crime and was picked up by state police on Interstate 79 just north of the McKean exit.

He is also charged with driving under the influence of drugs.

Beausoleil remains behind bars on $500,000 bond.

