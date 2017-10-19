Mercyhurst North East Opens Newly Renovated Student Union

Students at Mercyhurst North East campus Wednesday celebrated its newly renovated student union.

The new area was designed by a faculty member. It includes games and comfortable seating areas, so students can both study and unwind during the school day.

Students said the new space will provide a unique experience.

"It's just like something new for the campus," said Chauncey Beckett, who is a freshman. "Something where the kids can come down, we can study here, we can play. All types of different stuff. It's just cool."

"It's definitely something that I think will bring a lot of enthusiasm to the campus," said Andrew Ajilore, who is a sophomore.

Both students play basketball at the school.

They said the new union will make their downtime much more enjoyable.

