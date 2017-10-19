Erie Schools, Police Participate in Operation Safe Stop

Erie schools and police are stressing the importance of school bus safety for both children and drivers this week.

As part of National School Bus Safety Week, Erie Police Chief Don Dacus, Erie Public Schools Superintendent Brian Politio and EMTA representatives visited Harding School Wednesday to show students the proper and safe way to board and ride the bus.

During the demonstration, Polito reaffirmed the district's commitment to student safety and also urged motorists to abide by property safety rules as well.

"While it's important that our students and our school staff understand school bus safety, it's also crucial that our community do their part to keep our kids safe," said Politio.

Erie Police Chief Dacus and his department are cracking down on cars that illegally choose to pass a school bus its its lights activated.

It's part of Operation Safe Stop. The initiative is aimed at curbing drivers from dangerously passing school buses.

The police department's motorcycle division will follow school buses and be on the look out for those who break the law.

"This is something that we intend to do periodically and randomly to make sure that people are obeying the laws," said Chief Dacus. "If not, they'll be cited and it's a mandatory 60-day suspension of their license."

For kids getting on and off the bus, as well as drivers, the message is simple: Always be aware.

"The penalty is hefty, but we know that most kids are not aware of their surroundings," said Chief Dacus. "So, we're relying heavily on motorists to be aware of their surroundings on behalf of these children and just make sure that they can get to school safe."

Roughly 2,700 Erie Public School students take the bus daily.

What drivers need to know

Pennsylvania's School Bus Stopping Law requires motorists to stop at least 10 feet away from school buses that have their red lights flashing and stop arm extended. Motorists must stop when they are behind the bus, meeting the bus or approaching an intersection where a bus is stopped. Motorists following or traveling alongside a school bus must also stop until the red lights have stopped flashing, the stop arm is withdrawn, and all children have reached safety. If physical barriers such as grassy medians, guide rails or concrete median barriers separate oncoming traffic from the bus, motorists in the opposing lanes may proceed without stopping.

