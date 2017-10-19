Pennsylvania State Police Working with Conneaut Police to Track Down Baby Rape, Murder Suspect

Pennsylvania State Police told Erie News Now Wednesday they are working with Conneaut, Ohio Police to track down the man charged in the brutal death of a one-year-old baby.

13-month-old Sereniti Sutley was laid to rest Monday.

Her 22-year-old mom found her unconscious Oct. 7 in their Clark Street apartment in Conneaut.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for the mother's boyfriend - Joshua Dale Gurto, 37 - who is charged with rape and murder in the baby girl's death.

Gurto has ties to both northwestern Pennsylvania and Conneaut. He was last seen Friday in Girard.

"We follow up on the leads, so if he's seen in that area, we'll take the proper action and follow up on those," said Trooper Cindy Owens with Pennsylvania State Police. "We do have a vehicle description that we've been out looking for as well, not just the Girard troopers but also the troopers out of the Erie barracks and Meadville barracks."

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to Gurto's arrest. Any tips will remain anonymous.

Gurto has a deformed right ear and jaw that is tilted to the left side of his face, according to police.

Tips can be directed to Conneaut Police by calling 440-593-7440.

