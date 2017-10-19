Erie County Wanted Fugitives

Each week, Erie News Now teams up with the Erie County Sheriff's Office to help land wanted suspects behind bars.

This week, they are looking for 21-year-old Zachary Farrell. He is wanted for theft by unlawful taking.

They are also looking for 39-year-old Lawrence Anderson. He is wanted for charges of criminal attempt - criminal homicide.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of the two can contact the Erie County Sheriff's Warrant Division at 814-451-7436.

Any information will be held strictly confidential.

