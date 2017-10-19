Case Moves Forward for Two Charged in Motel Meth Investigation

The case is moving forward against two people charged after a meth bust at a Summit Township motel.

Jason Klinger, 48, and Tammy Spencer, 40, are both heading to trial on eight charges each, including operating a meth lab and risking a catastrophe.

Klinger waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday. District Judge Brian McGowan ordered Spencer be held for court during her preliminary hearing on the same day.

McGowan agreed to change the bond for both from $75,000 straight to 10 percent of $75,000.



The charges come after a raid inside a room at the Motel 6 on Schultz Road around 1 p.m. Oct. 6.

The State Police Clandestine Lab Response Team collected evidence used to make meth.

State Police would not say how they were led to the meth lab or what they recovered from the motel room.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.