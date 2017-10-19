Woman Cited in Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Downtown Erie

City of Erie Police traffic investigators Thursday cited a woman in a May crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

Jean Merryman, 61, faces a summary violation for vehicle turning left.

It comes with a $25 fine plus court costs.

Police said she failed to yield to oncoming traffic and caused a crash at 10th and State May 18.

Merryman's Suzuki hit the motorcycle of Richard Petruso, 57.

Petruso was thrown from the motorcycle and taken to UPMC Hamot, where he later died.

