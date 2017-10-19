Erie Man Wanted for Rape Turns Himself in

The Erie man wanted for rape has turned himself in to police.

James Dunlap Jr. was arraigned Tuesday night on charges, which also include sexual assault, unlawful restraint, and criminal trespass.

Dunlap raped a woman at an apartment in the 4400 block of Schaper Ave. Oct. 13, according to police.

The woman told investigators Dunlap forced his way inside, restrained and raped her.

She was taken to the hospital afterwards.

Dunlap remains in the Erie County Prison on $250,000 bond.

