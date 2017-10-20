Detours Required for Weekend Work on I-79 Ramps Near Millcreek Mall

Two of the ramps connecting Interstate 79 and Interchange Road near the Millcreek Mall will be closed for part of the weekend, PennDOT announced Thursday.

The northbound off-ramp and southbound on-ramp for I-79 at Exit 180 (Kearsarge) will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 through noon Sunday, Oct. 22.

Detours will be required. Traffic that uses the southbound on-ramp will be diverted to Interchange Road, Peach Street and Interstate 90. The alternate route for drivers that use the northbound off-ramp is West 26th Street, Zuck Road and Interchange Road.

The construction is part of a $20.9 million project to improve safety and traffic flow on a 1.5-mile section of Interchange and Zimmerly Roads.

PennDOT is asking drivers to slow down and stay alert in work zones.

