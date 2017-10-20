UPMC Hamot Invests in Downtown Revitalization

Another big boost for downtown Erie development.

UPMC will invest $2.5 million in the newly formed Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

The investment comes after a recent $2.5 million investment from Gannon University, and $5 million from Erie Insurance.

The corporation was launched to renovate a section of the downtown from Sassafras to Holland, Perry Square to Third Street.

The hospital thinks the plan's focus on new housing will help its physician recruitment efforts.

UPMC Hamot President David Gibbons said, "Having a beautiful neighborhood that is well maintained is important and one that provides affordable housing is certainly even better for us."

The goal of the new plan is to raise at least $25 million to begin the revitalization effort.