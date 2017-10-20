Erie's Rock Station Moves Up the Radio Dial, Becomes Rocket 105

Erie's rock station moved up the radio dial Friday after nearly 30 years at its current frequency.

Rocket 101 moved from 100.9 FM to 104.9 FM at noon. It will now be known as Rocket 105.

The move will provide a stronger signal for listeners and cover more of the area.

The old frequency - 100.9 FM - will go dark until the next FCC auction in 2019.

This is the first major change to Rocket since the station launched in 1989.

Learn more about the radio station or listen live here.

