Erie's Rock Station Moves Up the Radio Dial, Becomes Rocket 105 - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie's Rock Station Moves Up the Radio Dial, Becomes Rocket 105

Posted: Updated:

Erie's rock station moved up the radio dial Friday after nearly 30 years at its current frequency.

Rocket 101 moved from 100.9 FM to 104.9 FM at noon. It will now be known as Rocket 105.

The move will provide a stronger signal for listeners and cover more of the area.

The old frequency - 100.9 FM - will go dark until the next FCC auction in 2019.

This is the first major change to Rocket since the station launched in 1989.

Learn more about the radio station or listen live here.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com