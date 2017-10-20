Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper Announces Endorsements

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper has announced endorsements from 30 elected local and state officials ahead of next month's election.

Nearly a dozen stopped by Dahlkemper's election headquarters Friday to show their support.

She is seeking her second term and faces Republican challenger Art Oligeri.

Dahlkemper said her experience as a businesswoman, Congresswoman and County Executive makes her the most qualified candidate.

"I'm a hardworker," said Dahlemper. "I care about this community. I love Erie County. I want it to be the place where all of our children and grandchildren can either come back or stay here and have that vibrant future. That's what I'll work for every day. I hope that the voters see my passion and my love for this community and allow me to serve them for four more years."

Her campaign released the following list of endorsements:

Hon. Tom Wolf

Hon. Bob Casey

Hon. Ryan Bizzarro

Hon. Flo Fabrizio

Hon. Pat Harkins

Hon. Andre Horton

Hon. Jay Breneman

Hon. Fiore Leone

Hon. Kathy Fatica

Hon. Bob Merski

Hon. Jim Winarski

Hon. Curtis Jones Jr.

Hon. Sonya Arrington

Hon. Casimir Kwitowski

Hon. Dave Brennan

Hon. Mel Witherspoon

Hon. Joe Peck

Hon. Jack Lee

Hon. John Morgan

Hon. Brian McGrath

Hon. Joyce Savocchio

Hon. John Loomis

Hon. Ken Gamble

Hon. Rick Filippi

Hon. Mark DiVecchio

Hon. Susan DiVecchio

Hon. Teresa Stankiewicz

Hon. Mary Jo Campbell

Hon. Pat Davis

Hon. Alex Gernovich

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.