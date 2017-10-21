Second Half Surge Sends Bobcats to Region Title

Just when it seemed that momentum had turned away from Seneca at the end of the first half, the Bobcats used a second half surge to push their way to a perfect 9-0 season and Region 3 Title, with a 36-22 win over Northwestern.

The Wildcats forced a safety right before time expired in the first half to tie the game at 22. However, that was the final points they earned. Joe Scarabino drove Seneca down the field for the first series of the second half and ran for his third touchdown of the night and fourth overall to take a 30-22 lead, which would stand as the game-winner

The defense then picked off Northwestern's Killian Cooper twice in the second half to secure the region championship.

"As far a s my guys, they stepped up to the plate," said Seneca head coach Dave Frank on winning Region 3. "They decided a region championship was something they wanted to do."

Just as the second half opened with a Seneca score, so did the start of the game. Joe Scarabino moved the offense down the field and then punched it in on the ground from four yards out to give Seneca a 7-0 lead.

The Bobcats built a 22-7 lead in the first half, with Scarabino factoring in on all three scores as he finished the night with five total touchdowns and Seneca seemed to be in control.

"We knew throughout the year we haven't come out and started fast," said Scarabino on the opening offensive drives. "We knew if we had high tempo and we carried it throughout the game, we knew we would finish strong."

Northwestern though never faltered in this game, especially in the first half. The Wildcats Jeremy Dohanic ran 62 yards for a score to cut the Seneca lead to 22-14 in the second quarter.

Then Cooper found Northwestern's Aaron Hull on a 15-yard pass to bring it within two at 22-20.

Then after a late interception by Seneca, the Bobcats got the ball at their one-yard line. A fumbled snap though by the center caused a scrum in the endzone for a safety, and the game went to the locker rooms tied at 22.

"We have been notoriously slow starters and we came out and took a punch in the first half," said Frank. "We asked them to respond to that after halftime.’ We said guys calm down." They calmed down and came out in the second half and finished.

And the Bobcats did just that, grabbing the two touchdowns, one on the ground and one on a Scarabino to Tre Thrower 76-yard pass-and-catch to put the final touches on the victory.

The win over Northwestern finished off the perfect regular season, the first ever in Seneca history.

"We just knew that we had to come out and if we played together all season as a family, and we keyed our assignments and we stuck together, we knew we could do great things."

Joe Scarabino finished the night 6 of 10 passing for 228 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He added another 28 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Seneca [9-0, 6-0] also clinched the number 1 seed for the playoffs in Region 3, while with the loss, Northwestern [5-4, 4-2] drops to the 3 seed out of Region 3. Both teams will have a week off next week before beginning the 2A quarterfinals the following week.