Erie Police Investigate Strong-Armed Robbery

Erie police are investigating a strong-armed robbery that happened just before 3, Saturday morning.

Police say two men were walking near 4th and Myrtle, when two men started running toward them. Police say the men grabbed the two walking, punched them, put them in a headlock, and threw them to the ground. They then yelled at the victims to drop everything.

Police say the victims complied.

They say a car then drove by, and the suspects took off heading southbound on Myrtle, but made off with one of the victim’s cell phones.

Police say the suspects are described as two black men in their late teens, early 20’s, with a small build.

If you have any information regarding the investigation, you’re asked to call Erie police.