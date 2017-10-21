Giant Eagle Recalls Breaded Shrimp

Giant Eagle is voluntarily recalling its breaded shrimp due to an undeclared egg allergen, the company announced Saturday.

The recall includes all Giant Eagle brand breaded shrimp with lot codes up to and including best by Oct. 24, 2017. The shrimp was prepared and sold from the Prepared Foods grab and go sections inside Giant Eagle and Market District supermarkets through Oct. 19. The UPC for the product starts with 286815.

Anyone who has an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg could risk a serious or life-threatening reaction by eating the product. It is safe for people who do not have egg allergies to consume.

Approximately 600 packages of the breaded shrimp were purchased in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Maryland. No illnesses associated with this recall have been reported so far.

The issue surfaced during a routine label inspection. The product label for the shrimp, which contain egg, did not mention egg as an allergen.

Customers with an egg allergy who have purchased the shrimp should dispose of it or return it to their local store for a refund.

