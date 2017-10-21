Giant Eagle Recalls Breaded Shrimp - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Giant Eagle Recalls Breaded Shrimp

Posted: Updated:

Giant Eagle is voluntarily recalling its breaded shrimp due to an undeclared egg allergen, the company announced Saturday.

The recall includes all Giant Eagle brand breaded shrimp with lot codes up to and including best by Oct. 24, 2017. The shrimp was prepared and sold from the Prepared Foods grab and go sections inside Giant Eagle and Market District supermarkets through Oct. 19. The UPC for the product starts with 286815.

Anyone who has an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg could risk a serious or life-threatening reaction by eating the product. It is safe for people who do not have egg allergies to consume.

Approximately 600 packages of the breaded shrimp were purchased in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Maryland. No illnesses associated with this recall have been reported so far.

The issue surfaced during a routine label inspection. The product label for the shrimp, which contain egg, did not mention egg as an allergen.

Customers with an egg allergy who have purchased the shrimp should dispose of it or return it to their local store for a refund.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com