Kelly wants "pro-growth" tax reform, urges Congress not to rush plan

Before meeting with Erie County Republican Party leaders Saturday evening, Congressman Mike Kelly talked tax reform with Erie News Now.

The U.S. House of Representatives could vote on the Senate's budget plan as soon as this week. That paves that the way for tax reform -- a top priority among Republicans.

But Kelly, a fourth-term Congressman, says he's not focused on rushing tax reform.

"The last time we had major tax reform was under President Reagan and that was after two-and-a-half years into his second term," Kelly said. "We're concentrating too much on time and not enough on quality."

Kelly is referring to a push from the conservative House Freedom Caucus that said this week they will Senate plan if a deadline to pass tax reform is set by the second week in November.

Kelly wants a "pro-growth" plan that would cut both individual and corporate rates. Right now, the proposal would reduce the number of personal income tax brackets from seven to three, with rates of 12 percent, 25 percent, and 35 percent, the latter of which could be set at 39.6 percent.

Corporations, he said, generate about 10 percent of all federal revenue. The other 90 percent comes from individuals, he added.

"We have to look at what opportunities do we have growth-wise," he said. "You can't be the highest-taxed nation and expect to be able to grow the same as other countries that don't have that type of a hindrance."

Kelly is a member of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, the group assigned with developing this new tax policy. He is also a member of the Subcommittee on Tax Policy.