Autism in our Community Provides Insights on Disorder

Hundreds of Erie residents spent Saturday learning how to care best for a child with autism.

The Autism Society Northwestern Pennsylvania hosted the 9th annual Autism in our Community at Penn State Behrend's Burke Center.

It featured rows of vendors, which all provided information on working with someone who has autism.

This year's keynote speakers was psychologist Jed Baker.

He spoke about how caregivers can turn difficult moments with children and teens into better outcomes.

Organizers said the all-day event gives families the tools they need for dealing with a family member who has autism.

"We always need to expand our knowledge and understanding of Autism," said Tish Bartlett, executive director of the Autism Society. "We truly need to give our families support that are living with an Autism spectrum disorder."

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.