Women Invited to Perfectly Pink to Beat Breast Cancer - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Women Invited to Perfectly Pink to Beat Breast Cancer

Posted: Updated:

Saint Vincent Hospital invited women Saturday to Perfectly Pink in an effort to beat breast cancer.

Women could walk-in without an appointment and have their regular mammography screening as part of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Doctors say early detection is key to beating breast cancer. They recommend women over the age 40 get a regular mammogram.

"It's the number one step in preventing breast cancer or finding breast cancer in women 40 and older," said Sherry Madonna, breast health nurse navigator at Saint Vincent Hospital. "It's just an easy thing to do. It takes 15 minutes."

You can check out Highmark's Nudge Kit here for more information.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com