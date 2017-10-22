Women Invited to Perfectly Pink to Beat Breast Cancer

Saint Vincent Hospital invited women Saturday to Perfectly Pink in an effort to beat breast cancer.

Women could walk-in without an appointment and have their regular mammography screening as part of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Doctors say early detection is key to beating breast cancer. They recommend women over the age 40 get a regular mammogram.

"It's the number one step in preventing breast cancer or finding breast cancer in women 40 and older," said Sherry Madonna, breast health nurse navigator at Saint Vincent Hospital. "It's just an easy thing to do. It takes 15 minutes."

You can check out Highmark's Nudge Kit here for more information.

