Police Officer, Suspect Both Shot and Killed Near Youngstown, Ohio

A 31-year-old police officer was shot and killed Saturday night while responding to a domestic situation near Youngstown, Ohio.

It started around 10 p.m. when Girard, Ohio police responded to a call about a domestic situation involving a firearm.

The suspect and officers spoke briefly before the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the officer.

"We watched both officers approach the house, knock on the door, and it looked like they engaged in conversation for a few minutes and then shots rang out," said Aaron Wayland, who witnessed the incident.

The officer is Justin Leo, a five-year veteran of the force.

He dropped to the ground after being shot and was taken to the hospital for surgery but later died.

The other officer with Leo returned fire and killed the suspect.

Police are not releasing the suspect's name until family is notified.

"Justin Leo is a young man I have known for almost all of his life," Girard Mayor James Melfi said during a news conference. "An absolute gentleman and someone who the city has been proud of since he's been here with us."

Investigators are trying to determine if there was a motive in the shooting.

