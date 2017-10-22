Man Charged with DWI After Reportedly Driving Wrong Way on Inter - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Charged with DWI After Reportedly Driving Wrong Way on Interstate 86

A Fredonia man has been charged with DWI after reportedly driving the wrong way on Interstate 86 in Chautauqua County.

James Murphy, 47, is charged with felony DWI, felony aggravated DWI with a child less than 16 years old, aggravated unlicensed operation and parking on a sidewalk.

It started around 10:17 p.m. Saturday when the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office was advised of a vehicle traveling the wrong direction on I-86. More complaints indicated the vehicle left the interstate and headed westbound on Route 394 towards Mayville, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies tracked down the vehicle and found it parking on a sidewalk on South Erie Street in Mayville.

Upon further investigation, they said Murphy appeared to be intoxicated and found a person under the age of 16 in the vehicle.

Murphy has a previous conviction for DWI within the last ten years, which makes the arrest a felony, and his drivers license was also revoked, deputies said.

Murphy was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail pending arraignment.

