Woman Freed from Overturned Golf Cart in Creek

An elderly woman was trapped under the golf cart she was riding on when it tipped over into a creek Sunday afternoon.

Kuhl Hose and Emergycare were called to the private property behind a home in the 8600 block of Kuhl Road just after 3 p.m.

The fire chief told Erie News Now the 85-year-old woman was pinned underneath the golf cart in the water, but she was able to keep her head above the water while she waited for emergency crews to free her.

Rescuers took the woman who suffered moderate injuries to UPMC Hamot.

