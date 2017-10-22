Classic Costumes on Display at Millcreek Mall - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Classic Costumes on Display at Millcreek Mall

If you are looking for Halloween costume inspiration, you may find some at Boscov's.

The department store that recently opened in the Millcreek Mall has collaborated with costume collector Gene London to display some iconic Hollywood dresses.

Fashions worn by Marilyn Monroe, Grace Kelly and Princess Diana are on display in the mall right in front of Boscov's.

London has been collecting these dresses and costumes almost all his life and is happy to share it with others.

"It's magic for me to have them," said London. "It's magic for me to share them. It's magic for me to talk about them to a world that's starving for the story behind the scenes."

The exhibit will run until next weekend.

