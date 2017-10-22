Finding the perfect Halloween Costume

Joe Mellesh, District Sales Manager of Spirit Halloween on Peach Street showed Erie News Now the top Halloween costumes for this year.

"Boys like being a ninja, or being a horror movie icon, that kind of stuff, girls like to be princesses, it is what it is. It's really what's going on in pop culture at the time," explained Mellesh.

Hocus Pocus, Paw Patrol, It, Moana, were some of the bigger costumes. At Spirit Halloween several people were shopping for costumes, like Java Watford who was looking for his kids.

"Both of my daughters they want to be My Little Pony, and my oldest son wants to be a storm trooper," said Watford.

For parents, he said he was a hit years back for one of his costumes.

"Old Chinese Man, yeah that was one of my favorite ones right there," he said.

Roxann Hudock said she loves creating her own costumes from pieces at the store.

"I was like a dead prom queen one year, and it was all vintage, and just lots of makeup. I was an alien one year, and then lots of princesses," said Hudock.

Cadence Waychoff and her grandmother Elaine Brady were shopping for a Dorothy and Wicked Witch costume from the Wizard of Oz. They dress up each year for Cadence's school parade. Cadence's favorite costume of all time was a few years ago.

"For Trick-or-treating, me and my dad always dress up together too, so one year I was a Marionette and he was a Puppet Master," said Cadence.

Even if you're a superhero for the night, you have to remember your safety and you can do that by staying aware of your surroundings.

"Be familiar with the area that you're in,if you're wearing a mask, make sure you are able to see out if it, so you're able to watch for cars, watch for people," said Patrolman Tony Brocklehurst of the Millcreek Township Police.

Brocklehurst also recommended using the buddy system, and having a meeting time and place in case anyone gets lost.

If you're still stuck on a costume idea, Mellesh recommends a cowboy, pirate, or Day of the Dead themed outfit.

If you're out looking for a Halloween costume at Spirit Halloween, you can also support a great local cause.

It's called Spirit of Children, and 100% of the donations go towards Shriner's Hospital of Erie.

Since 2011, the local Spirit Halloween stores have been collecting donations raising over 87,000 dollars for the hospital.

Spirit Halloween throws a Halloween party for the children at Shriner's with costumes and candy.

This is a part of a national campaign all Spirit Halloween stores participate in with their local children's hospitals.