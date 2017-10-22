Spirit Halloween Collecting Donations for Shriner's Hospital of Erie

If you are out looking for a costume at Spirit Halloween on Peach Street, you can also donate to Spirit of Children.

100 percent of the donations go to the Shriner's Hospital of Erie.

Erie area Spirit halloween stores have been collecting donations since 2011 and have raised more than $87,000 for the hospital.

Spirit Halloween throws a Halloween party for the children at Shriner's with costumes and candy.

This is a part of a national campaign at all Spirit Halloween stores that benefits local children's hospitals.

