Woman Files Lawsuit Against Millcreek over Political Yard Signs

A woman has filed a lawsuit against Millcreek Township over political yard signs.

Nancy Shea received a letter in the mail that said she had to remove two of the four signs on her property.

Millcreek Township earlier this year changed an ordinance. Residents can now only place two signs on their lawn, and each sign has to be within five square feet.

Township officials said the reason for the change was to reduce clutter and prevent distractions for drivers, but Shea believes they are not valid.

"I think their arguments are weak and don't think they hold any water," said Shea. "That's why I'm doing this because I'm not going to just take two signs out of my yard and cower because they're threatening me with further action. We'll just see how this plays out."

If Shea does not remove two of the four signs, she could face a fine of up to $500.

