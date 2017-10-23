Leadership Changes Coming to Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Pa - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Leadership Changes Coming to Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership

Some leadership changes are on the way for the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership.

The organization announced Monday morning that Barbara Chaffee will be stepping down as President and CEO.

Vice President Benjamin Pratt will also be leaving for a development leadership position in Erie,Colorado. Chaffee and Pratt were instrumental in creating Destination Erie/Emerge 2040. They were also contributors to Erie Refocused, the city's comprehensive plan.

Chaffee and Pratt both have been with the organization since 2011.

Chaffee will officially leave her post on October 31st. Pratt will stay until November 3rd. 

CFO and Director of Operations, Linda Robbins, will take over day-to-day operations. The process of selecting new board members, officers, and the next President and CEO will be determined at the organization's next board meeting on November 8th.

