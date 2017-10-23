Jamestown, New York Police Investigating Sunday Night Shooting

Jamestown Police in New York are investigating a Sunday night shooting, injuring a man.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m., at 150 Barrows Street. Police were called to the area after receiving a report someone was shot.

Police say when officers arrived they found one man inside the home injured, after being shot in the front yard. That victim was taken to UPMC WCA Hospital, and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say that the shooting was not a random act of violence, and the victim was targeted.

Police say they are currently following any leads, and hoping to speak to potential witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call Jamestown Police at 716-483-7597.