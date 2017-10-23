Traffic Changes Expected to Cause Delays on Interchange, Zimmerl - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Traffic Changes Expected to Cause Delays on Interchange, Zimmerly Roads

Posted: Updated:

Changing traffic patterns are expected to create congestion and delays for drivers on Interchange and Zimmerly Roads west of Interstate 79, PennDOT announced Monday.

Traffic will be shifted this week from the old Walnut Creek bridge to the newly built one. Westbound traffic is now being moved over; eastbound traffic will be switched over later this week once the traffic barriers are moved.

The new bridge is part of the Interchange and Zimmerly Road improvement project. The work will improve safety and traffic flow along a 1.5-mile-long stretch of the road.

The entire project is expected to wrap up in October 2018.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com