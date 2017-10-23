Traffic Changes Expected to Cause Delays on Interchange, Zimmerly Roads

Changing traffic patterns are expected to create congestion and delays for drivers on Interchange and Zimmerly Roads west of Interstate 79, PennDOT announced Monday.

Traffic will be shifted this week from the old Walnut Creek bridge to the newly built one. Westbound traffic is now being moved over; eastbound traffic will be switched over later this week once the traffic barriers are moved.

The new bridge is part of the Interchange and Zimmerly Road improvement project. The work will improve safety and traffic flow along a 1.5-mile-long stretch of the road.

The entire project is expected to wrap up in October 2018.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.