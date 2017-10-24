Leader of Mexican Drug Trafficking Organization Pleads Guilty

A former Mexican resident who was the leader of a drug trafficking organization has pleaded guilty in federal court, the United States Department of Justice for the Western District of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday.

Ignacio Montes Leon, 36, pleaded guilty to a single count of violating federal drug laws.

Leon engaged in a conspiracy with 18 co-defendants to distribute and possess with intent to distribute between 50 and 150 kilograms of cocaine and more than 100 grams of 99% pure methamphetamine from June 2013 to February 2015, according to information presented to the court.

Montel Leon was the local leader of a drug trafficking organization involved in importing cocaine and methamphetamine from Mexico into Texas, which was then brought to Erie, Pennsylvania and elsewhere in hidden compartments in vehicles.

Montes Leon was responsible for coordinating the drug shipments with conspirators in Texas and was directly selling pure meth to individuals in Erie and distributing multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine at a time to his co-conspirators, according to the court.

Law enforcement officers seized four kilograms of cocaine in Erie connected to Montes Leon in December 2013.

Two of Montes Leon's drug couriers were transporting cocaine Nov. 1, 2014 when they were stopped by Arkansas State Police on Interstate 40. Montes Leon arranged for them to travel to the Houston, Texas area to pick up a load of cocaine destined for Erie and elsewhere. A search warrant on the vehicle turned up individually wrapped packages of cocaine in a hidden compartment.

Montes Leon then fled into Mexico. He was later located, arrested and extradited back into the United States to be prosecuted in Erie.

Leon will be sentenced March 19, 2018.

