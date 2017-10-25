Lack of Special Olympics Volunteers In Erie County Postpones Spo - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Lack of Special Olympics Volunteers In Erie County Postpones Sports

The Erie County Special Olympics program is suffering from a shortage of volunteers. The lack of help has prompted the postponement of the fall sports schedule, including bowling, soccer and bocce. There's apparently not enough people to help run the events. The rules require one volunteer for every four athletes. Special Olympics Western Division Director, Jim Binz, says that bowling will now be offered in the spring and other sports may be offered, starting in January. The county program is separate from the school-based Erie City Special Olympics Program, which continues as usual. 

If you would like to be a volunteer, you can email Jim Binz at: jbinz@specialolympicspa.org

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
