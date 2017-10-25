Linesville Man Faces Trial for Pulling Out Gun During Domestic Dispute

A Linesville man is heading to trial on one less charge after pulling out a gun during a domestic dispute while leaving a Crawford County bar.

A district judge bound over charges of recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and harassment for Anthony Wilhelm, 38, during a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning. A charge of simple assault was dismissed.

The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Crystal Lake Inn on Route 322 in West Fallowfield Township.

Wilhelm and a woman - identified as Leighann Hale, 23, of Hartstown - were both intoxicated when an altercation started, troopers said.

Several patrons and the owner went outside to intervene when Wilhelm pulled out a Smith and Wesson .40 cal handgun and told them to stay back, according to State Police.

At that point, both took off; Hale ran to a nearby residence and Wilhelm left in his vehicle but then returned to a nearby home, investigators said.

Wilhelm was arrested without incident. He remains free on bond.

