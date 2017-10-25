Linesville Man Faces Trial for Pulling Out Gun During Domestic Dispute

The body of Carrie Young, 28, of Erie, was discovered a week ago at a vacant industrial site in Erie, the coroner says the cause of her death is pending further testing.More >>
The Erie Police Vice and SWAT Team served a search warrant Thursday morning at 1608 Poplar Street.More >>
After about seven hours of deliberation, a jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of two Erie men, charged in a fatal drive-by shooting from 2015.More >>
John Kellick, 58, of West Mead Township, was hit by a vehicle and killed, while walking along Leslie Road in Crawford County.More >>
She was arrested on a charge of drug delivery resulting in death, as well as possession with intent to deliver.More >>
Hundreds of people with resumes on-hand lined up Thursday for interviews with representatives of the company bringing the first medical marijuana dispensary to the region.More >>
The Reserve at Millcreek said thank you to a husband and wife who served in the military, by giving them an apartment rent-free for an entire year.More >>
