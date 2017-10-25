Car Crashes into Home on Buffalo Road

A medical condition may be to blame, after a car drove into a house on Erie's east side.

The accident was reported in the 2200 block of Buffalo Rd, just before 3:30 p.m.

According to reports from the scene, a man was driving east on Buffalo Rd, when a medical condition caused him to lose control of his car.

It ended up in the house.

Two people were home, at the time of the crash, but nobody was injured.