Baby's Mother Pleading for her Child's Alleged Killer To Turn Himself Into Police

The nationwide manhunt continues for the Conneaut, Ohio man, charged with raping and killing a 13-month-old baby girl.

The child's mother is pleading for the accused killer, to come forward.

It's been two and a half weeks since Keslie Blankenship carried her 13-month old daughter, Sereniti Sutley, unconscious out of her Conneaut apartment.

Investigators say the little girl was raped, and died of blunt force trauma on October 7th.

Days later, Conneaut City Police charged Blankenship's then-boyfriend, Joshua Gurto, 37, with the baby's death, he's been on the run ever since.

As we've been reporting, he was sighted at a convenience store in Girard, but Conneaut, Ohio police tell Erie News Now, it's believed he may have headed south.

Tips have been coming in from all over Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. In all, there have been more than 500 tips on his whereabouts, many were not credible.

Both police, and Sereniti's mother are pleading for Gurto to come forward on his own, "I just want him found, I drove miles to put up flyers to catch him so that he's recognized. I just want him found, I want justice for my daughter," said Blankenship.

Police say Gurto is from Conneaut, Ohio, "Like a lot of people he has ties, he has relatives all over, it's just a matter of... he'll turn up eventually and hopefully we can continue with the investigation and go from there," said Detective Michael Sullivan of Conneaut City Police.

US Marshals having been working around the clock, following leads and trying to track down Gurto.

Gurto is 37-years-old, he's 5 foot 10 inches tall, 145 pounds with a deformed right ear and misaligned jaw. He has tattoos on his right forearm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the US Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. Or call your local police, if you think you spot him.