Iadeluca Chiropractic Opens New Location, Ahead of Third Site Se - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Iadeluca Chiropractic Opens New Location, Ahead of Third Site Set to Open on Monday

Posted: Updated:

The ribbon is now cut on a new location for Iadeluca Chiropractic. The owner, Dr. Dave Iadeluca, got help from Millcreek Township Supervisor John Groh, and Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, for the welcoming of his new office at the corner of West 26th Street and Peninsula Drive.

The new location is the site of the former Family Dollar location in Millcreek.  The building has been vacant for the past three years.

The doctor says, "I've been driving by this on the way to work for so long, and seeing it empty, and I thought, boy, that would make an awesome chiropractic office, with all the visibility. Being centrally located in Erie is great, but wouldn't it be awesome to have a West side and East side location." 

On Monday, October 30, an East location for Iadeluca Chiropractic will open in Harborcreek  at 1990 Nagle Road. ## 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com