Iadeluca Chiropractic Opens New Location, Ahead of Third Site Set to Open on Monday

The ribbon is now cut on a new location for Iadeluca Chiropractic. The owner, Dr. Dave Iadeluca, got help from Millcreek Township Supervisor John Groh, and Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, for the welcoming of his new office at the corner of West 26th Street and Peninsula Drive.

The new location is the site of the former Family Dollar location in Millcreek. The building has been vacant for the past three years.

The doctor says, "I've been driving by this on the way to work for so long, and seeing it empty, and I thought, boy, that would make an awesome chiropractic office, with all the visibility. Being centrally located in Erie is great, but wouldn't it be awesome to have a West side and East side location."

On Monday, October 30, an East location for Iadeluca Chiropractic will open in Harborcreek at 1990 Nagle Road. ##