Albion Borough May Face Tax Increase, Budget Cuts

In 2014, the Borough of Albion faced a hefty tax increase due to budget issues, and now they may be facing similar conditions again.

At their council meeting Thursday night, the budget was not on the agenda, but Erie News Now learned the council plans on holding two public meetings to hear from the public on the cuts they think would help the budget.

Council President Samuel Steff told those in attendance that some major cuts are coming and, "it's going to be painful."

He added that council is trying to avoid a tax increase like Albion saw in 2014, where the council passed a tax increase of over 100 percent.

Right now, they are looking at increasing rates of other services, such as water and sewer, and making cuts.

"We want to minimize. I mean nobody wants to raise taxes, I'll be truthful with you, if we can find a way around not raising taxes, we will do that," said Steff.

There will be two public meetings:

Monday, November 6th at 7:00 p.m., to discuss the water, sewer and garage rates.

Monday, November 13th at 7:00 p.m. to discuss the Albion Police Department and general administration.

Then, at their next council meeting on Thursday, November 16th, they hope to vote on the final budget.