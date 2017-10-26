Northwestern School Board is considering a LERTA Resolution - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Northwestern School Board is considering a LERTA Resolution

Posted: Updated:

At the Albion Borough council meeting, the Northwestern School District notified the board they are considering a LERTA Resolution and hope the board supports them.

A LERTA resolution stands for Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance and this resolution would provide a reduction in taxes for people building in the Northwestern School District for five years.

This resolution is coming due to decreasing numbers in the Northwestern School District over the past twenty years.

Since 2002 alone, enrollment numbers have dropped around 500 students.

The school board is expected to vote on this on their next school board.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com