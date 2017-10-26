Northwestern School Board is considering a LERTA Resolution

At the Albion Borough council meeting, the Northwestern School District notified the board they are considering a LERTA Resolution and hope the board supports them.

A LERTA resolution stands for Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance and this resolution would provide a reduction in taxes for people building in the Northwestern School District for five years.

This resolution is coming due to decreasing numbers in the Northwestern School District over the past twenty years.

Since 2002 alone, enrollment numbers have dropped around 500 students.

The school board is expected to vote on this on their next school board.