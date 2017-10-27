Woman Arrested in Jamestown, NY on Armed Robbery Charges

An armed robbery in Jamestown, New York landed a woman behind bars.

Police say Jillian Matthews, 21, robbed a man of cash at gun point in the area of 625 Prendergast Ave, around 6 p.m. Thursday.

She then reportedly fled into the lower apartment at that address, and led police on a brief pursuit down E 8th St. Matthews was picked up at N. Main Street and E. 7th St.

Police found the weapon used in the robbery after a search of the apartment on Prendergast Ave.

Matthews is charged with robbery and possession of a weapon.

She now sits in the Jamestown City Jail.

