Members of Erie Medical Community Get the Latest on Vaccines, During Immunization Conference

Members of the medical community in Erie are coming off a day of getting updated information and testimonials, relating to vaccines. For nearly 20 years UPMC Hamot has been hosting an Immunization Conference. This event is in partnership with the Erie County Department of Health and each year, brings in a guest speaker from the centers for disease control and prevention. It's geared to school and hospital nurses, doctors, pharmacists and other medical professionals to get the latest on vaccines for preventable diseases. It's also to promote the safety of children in the community.

Margaret Pett from UPMC Hamot. says, "This is a very sought after conference, they wait for it anxiously every year, and it's a way to help make sure we keep our community safe."

The theme for the seminar was Immunize for Your Health, Your Family, Your Community.