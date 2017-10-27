Members of Erie Medical Community Get the Latest on Vaccines, Du - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Members of Erie Medical Community Get the Latest on Vaccines, During Immunization Conference

Posted: Updated:

Members of the medical community in Erie are coming off a day of getting updated information and testimonials, relating to vaccines. For nearly 20 years UPMC Hamot has been hosting an Immunization Conference. This event is in partnership with the Erie County Department of Health and each year, brings in a guest speaker from the centers for disease control and prevention. It's geared to school and hospital nurses, doctors, pharmacists and other medical professionals to get the latest on  vaccines for preventable diseases. It's also to promote the safety of children in the community.

Margaret Pett from UPMC Hamot. says, "This is a very sought after conference, they wait for it anxiously every year, and it's a way to help make sure we keep our community safe." 

The theme for the seminar was Immunize for Your Health, Your Family, Your Community. 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com