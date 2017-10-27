Salvation Army, Valu Home Centers Team Up to Help Erie Families

The Salvation Army and Valu Home Centers are partnering together for the 16th year to keep you safe and help people in need.

$5 from the sale of carbon monoxide alarms sold at Valu Home Center locations will go to the Salvation Army in Erie.

The battery powered alarms are good for ten years.

Over the years, Valu Home Centers have used different safety products for the annual campaign. It has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Salvation Army.

"Valu is so proud that this is our 16th year supporting the Salvation Army through our give a gift and couldn't be any more proud of all the money we've raised over the years and all the help the customers in the Erie market have given to us for this program," said Doug Wasiura, vice president of marketing for Valu Home Centers.

"The money will be spent here locally," said Major Tim Lavenbein of the Salvation Army. "It will all stay here locally. It goes to help all of our programs here. We have an after-school program, a food bank program, a vouchers program, so it will all stay here to help those in need that come through our door."

