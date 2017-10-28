Early Morning Shooting Injures Two

Erie Police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured two men.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday at West 4th and Plum Streets.

Two men - one from the area and the other from Detroit - were injured, according to police.

Both were rushed to UPMC Hamot for emergency surgery. The extent of their injuries is not clear.

Detectives spent the day processing the scene and are attempting to interview the victims at the hospital.

The shooting happened near the View Ultra Lounge, where one man was fatally shot in May.

