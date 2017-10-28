First Responders Train on Next Generation Radio System - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

First Responders Train on Next Generation Radio System

Erie County's efforts to establish the next generation public radio system are moving forward.

First responders Thursday participated in a training session on the new mobile and handheld radios. 

It's the second phase of the $26 million project. 

The new radio system will allow first responders to broadcast on the same frequency. Right now, they operate on different channels.

Key parts of the project that remain include the construction of 8 additional radio towers and installing equipment at the 911 dispatch center.

The county hopes to have the new system up and running by next year.

