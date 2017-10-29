Attorney for Erie Man Charged in Hazing Incident Responds to Decision to Refile Charges

Prosecutors have refiled charges against 11 fraternity member, including two Erie County men, in the hazing death at a Penn State University pledge.

Joe Sala, of Erie, and Parker Yochim, of Waterford, face charges following the death of Timothy Piazza.

Piazza was pledging for Beta Theta Pi when he died of a head injury, ruptured spleen and collapsed lung.

Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller has refiled felony charges of aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and other alcohol-related charges.

Defense lawyer Leonard Ambrose, who represents Sala, is unhappy with the decision.

"We had all of these charges that she refiled thrown out," said Ambrose. "She had 9 days. The police officer was on the stand for 37 hours. If you can't make a case in 9 days and 37 hours, it's over with."

A new court date has not been set.

