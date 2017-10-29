Coast Guard, Water Rescue Teams Meet for Training

After a busy search and rescue season on Lake Erie and Presque Isle Bay, the Erie Coast Guard and other water rescue agencies are making sure they are ready for fall and winter dangers on the water.

The Erie Coast Guard Station hosted a meeting and training Sunday involving Presque Isle State Park officials and the Lake City and West Lake water rescue teams.

Part of the day was spent in classrooms reviewing the equipment they use and evaluating recent changes for water responses.

They also participated in rescue demonstrations using boats, gear and equipment.

"[It's] basically just a briefing on the upcoming ice season," said Michael Gauthier of the Coast Guard. "We're also talking about the lessons learned from the search and rescue season here in 2017. We got quite a few people out here. We did a cookout. Everybody's just making sure we're all on the same page and ready to respond this winter."

They want you to remember to wear proper gear when you go out on the water or ice this time of year, wear bright clothing and a flotation device, and make sure someone on land knows you are out there.

