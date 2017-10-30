Trial Starts for Suspect Charged with Third-Degree Murder in Fatal DUI Crash

Prosecutors are seeking a charge of third-degree murder against an Erie man in connection to a fatal high-speed crash.

Testimony has wrapped up for the day, in the trial against 33-year-old Kevin Deck.

Along with third-degree murder, he’s facing a number of charges including homicide by vehicle, homicide while DUI, and aggravated assault.

During opening statements, Assistant District Attorney Mark Richmond said Deck was going almost 60 miles over the speed limit and had a blood-alcohol content more than twice the legal limit when he crashed his van into an SUV at the intersection of East 21st and Ash Streets.

It happened last November.

The passenger of the SUV - Jorge Toledo, 27 - was thrown 200 feet from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver, Toledo’s wife Tina Pierce, was critically injured and had to be life-flighted to Pittsburgh, where she underwent more than 20 surgeries and had to have her left leg amputated.

A pit bull in the SUV survived.

On Monday, prosecutors presented surveillance video of the violent crash, which shows Deck's van crash into the SUV at a high rate of speed.

A total of eight witnesses took the stand, including Pierce, who testified how the crash has forever changed her life, leaving her seven-year-old daughter without a father.

Deck's lawyer Nathaniel Strasser said he won't challenge the facts of the case, just the severity of the charges.

“Kevin Deck is not a murderer,” said Strasser. “He’s guilty of a lot of the charges, but he’s not a murderer.”

Meanwhile, Richmond said the evidence against Deck proves that his reckless behavior deserves a charge of third-degree murder.

Testimony will continue Tuesday morning.

Deck remains free on bond.

